The Yale New Haven Gamma Knife is the only radiosurgery unit in Connecticut dedicated to the treatment of head and neck conditions and is the radiosurgery center with by far the most treating experience in Connecticut. Staffed by a team of specialists with cumulatively greater than 30 years of radiosurgery experience, treatment at our center results in predictable and nationally recognized outcomes. Here, Veronica Chiang, MD, prepares to surgically remove a brain tumor.
Read more about Yale Neurosurgery: https://medicine.yale.edu/neurosurgery/
Photo by Robert Lisak