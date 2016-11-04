The Autism Program at Yale is an interdisciplinary group of clinicians and scholars dedicated to providing comprehensive clinical services to children with autism spectrum disorders and their families. Here, Pamela Ventola, PhD, is evaluating a child’s ability to nonverbally communicate. In assessing children with autism, specialists often "tempt" children to communicate by, for example, blowing bubbles and stopping, to see if they can get the child to indicate with gestures and sounds that s/he wants more.
Read more about available Research Studies in the Child Study Center: http://childstudycenter.yale.edu/autism/research/index.aspx
Photo by Robert Lisak