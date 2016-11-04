Yale's core research facilities offer a broad range of instrumentation and capabilities not often found in academia, including:
- One of only 18 PET scanners in the world that can image the human brain at a resolution of 2.5 millimeters
- 20 major proteomics and mass spectrometry services, including advanced protein identification and profiling technology
- A microarray resource that has emerged as one of the leaders in the identification of disease-causing genetics
Photo by Robert Lisak