The Yale Combined Program in the Biological and Biomedical Sciences (BBS) is a doctoral program that enables you to take advantage of all of the resources found at a modern research university. Everything Yale has to offer – faculty, facilities, and campuses - is here in one comprehensive, interdisciplinary graduate program. BBS is one opportunity of many at Yale that allow students and faculty to bridge all aspects of the University, including science, law, engineering, divinity, and the arts. Here, Thomas Steitz, PhD, Nobel Laureate and a participating professor in the Biochemistry, Biophysics, and Structural Biology track of BBS, displays one of the many ribosomal models in his office.
Photo by Robert Lisak