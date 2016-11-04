In its MD and other degree programs, the School of Medicine educates future leaders in medicine, public health, and biomedical science. The MD program follows a unique educational philosophy, the Yale system of medical education, which was established in the 1920s by Dean Milton C. Winternitz, MD. No course grades or class rankings are given in the first two years, examinations are limited, and students are expected to engage in independent investigation. Here, students are celebrating graduation day.
Read more about the Yale System: http://medicine.yale.edu/education/admissions/education/yalesystem.aspx
Photo by Terry Dagradi