Epigenetic factors can determine the extent to which DNA is wrapped around histone proteins and the availability of genes in that particular DNA strand to be accessed. Tightly binding DNA around a compact group of histones renders that particular set of genes genes inactive. The less compact the histone grouping, the more genetic code is accessible. Different epigenetic factors or marks can distinguish the development of differing cell types, such as those in an eyeball versus an eyelash. Original cover design by Peter Harris.

The Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine is a PubMed-indexed, open access, quarterly journal edited by Yale medical, graduate, and professional students and peer reviewed by an extensive network of experts in the fields of biology and medicine. The journal aims to showcase outstanding research articles from all areas of biology and medicine, to publish significant case reviews, and to provide both perspectives on personal experiences in medicine and reviews of the current state of biology and medicine.

To all interested authors: Starting in June 2015, YJBM began devoting entire issues to its focus topics. This means that all manuscripts in an issue will be related to the focus topic. As a result, we will not be considering off-topic manuscripts. Please keep an eye out for our future focus topics, and thank you for your understanding.

